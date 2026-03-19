Soldiers assigned to the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion participated in a “No One Left Behind” fitness challenge at Zama Middle High School on Camp Zama, Japan, March 20. The event, organized by a U.S. Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention victim advocate, combined high-intensity physical training with SHARP-focused questions and team-building exercises. The challenge used a battle rope to symbolize the weight sexual harassment and assault place on unit cohesion, reinforcing the importance of shared responsibility, accountability and supporting fellow Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 19:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000454
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-PR478-8632
|Filename:
|DOD_111588294
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama Soldiers Confront SHARP Issues Through High-Intensity “No One Left Behind” Challenge, by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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