Camp Zama Soldiers Confront SHARP Issues Through High-Intensity “No One Left Behind” Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000454" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 311th Military Intelligence Battalion participated in a “No One Left Behind” fitness challenge at Zama Middle High School on Camp Zama, Japan, March 20. The event, organized by a U.S. Army Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention victim advocate, combined high-intensity physical training with SHARP-focused questions and team-building exercises. The challenge used a battle rope to symbolize the weight sexual harassment and assault place on unit cohesion, reinforcing the importance of shared responsibility, accountability and supporting fellow Soldiers.