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    JTFDC - Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Marathon

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Thomas Norris 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Joint Task Force DC provide security at the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Marathon in Washington, March 21, 2026. The task force is supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to local and federal law enforcement agencies throughout the district. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Thomas Norris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 19:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000453
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-QG422-1001
    Filename: DOD_111588271
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, JTFDC - Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Marathon, by SGT Thomas Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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