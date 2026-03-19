JTFDC - Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Marathon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000453" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers with Joint Task Force DC provide security at the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Marathon in Washington, March 21, 2026. The task force is supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to local and federal law enforcement agencies throughout the district. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Thomas Norris)