JTFDC - Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Marathon

U.S. Army Soldiers with Joint Task Force DC provide security at the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Marathon in Washington, March 21, 2026. The task force is supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to local and federal law enforcement agencies throughout the district. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Thomas Norris)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 19:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000453
|VIRIN:
|260321-Z-QG422-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111588271
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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