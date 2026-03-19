Soldiers assigned to the Multi Role Bridge Company (MRBC), 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conduct hands on training with the MK 30, focusing on water operations, equipment handling, and Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services (PMCS) to ensure mission readiness, at Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, March 21, 2026. The training emphasized safe operations of the equipment used in aquatic environment. ( U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joel Manzano)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 15:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1000450
|VIRIN:
|260321-Z-EF563-1001
|PIN:
|20261001
|Filename:
|DOD_111588119
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|YABUCOA, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aquatic Operations Training, by SGT Joel Manzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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