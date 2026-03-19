Aquatic Operations Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000450" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the Multi Role Bridge Company (MRBC), 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conduct hands on training with the MK 30, focusing on water operations, equipment handling, and Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services (PMCS) to ensure mission readiness, at Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, March 21, 2026. The training emphasized safe operations of the equipment used in aquatic environment. ( U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joel Manzano)