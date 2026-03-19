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    Aquatic Operations Training

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    YABUCOA, PUERTO RICO

    03.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joel Manzano 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the Multi Role Bridge Company (MRBC), 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, conduct hands on training with the MK 30, focusing on water operations, equipment handling, and Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services (PMCS) to ensure mission readiness, at Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, March 21, 2026. The training emphasized safe operations of the equipment used in aquatic environment. ( U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joel Manzano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 15:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1000450
    VIRIN: 260321-Z-EF563-1001
    PIN: 20261001
    Filename: DOD_111588119
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: YABUCOA, PR

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    This work, Aquatic Operations Training, by SGT Joel Manzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #SiemprePresente
    #101stTroopCommand
    #PuertoRicoArmyNationalGuard

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