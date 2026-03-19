USS Kearsarge Conducts Live fire Exercise

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 13, 2026) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conducted live fire exercises using the close-in weapons system and a Mark 38 weapons system while underway conducting basic phase certifications, March 13, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Jack Stann)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 10:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000449
|VIRIN:
|260313-N-SX503-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111588019
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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