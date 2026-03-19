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    USS Kearsarge Conducts Live fire Exercise

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    AT SEA

    03.13.2026

    Video by Seaman Jack Stann 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 13, 2026) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), conducted live fire exercises using the close-in weapons system and a Mark 38 weapons system while underway conducting basic phase certifications, March 13, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Jack Stann)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 10:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000449
    VIRIN: 260313-N-SX503-1001
    Filename: DOD_111588019
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: AT SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kearsarge Conducts Live fire Exercise, by SN Jack Stann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Underway
    Live Fire
    USS Kearsarge

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