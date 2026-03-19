Coast Guard conducts overflights during flash floods on Oahu

Aircrews assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, conduct overflights and assess flash flooding impacts in Waialua and Haleiwa on the north shore of Oahu March 20, 2026. The crews of Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry, Cutter Harriet Lane, Cutter Hollyhock, and Coast Guard Station Honolulu boat crews also responded to the incident and repositioned to conduct any needed rescues. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 02:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000444
|VIRIN:
|260320-G-G0214-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111587889
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
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