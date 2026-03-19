Coast Guard conducts overflights during flash floods on Oahu

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000444" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aircrews assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, conduct overflights and assess flash flooding impacts in Waialua and Haleiwa on the north shore of Oahu March 20, 2026. The crews of Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry, Cutter Harriet Lane, Cutter Hollyhock, and Coast Guard Station Honolulu boat crews also responded to the incident and repositioned to conduct any needed rescues. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)