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    Coast Guard conducts overflights during flash floods on Oahu

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    Aircrews assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, conduct overflights and assess flash flooding impacts in Waialua and Haleiwa on the north shore of Oahu March 20, 2026. The crews of Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry, Cutter Harriet Lane, Cutter Hollyhock, and Coast Guard Station Honolulu boat crews also responded to the incident and repositioned to conduct any needed rescues. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 02:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000444
    VIRIN: 260320-G-G0214-2001
    Filename: DOD_111587889
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

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    TAGS

    flooding
    overflight
    North Shore
    Waialua
    flash flood
    Hawaii

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