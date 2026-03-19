Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, in coordination with U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii at Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield, stage light medium tactical vehicles to provide local support to state and county agencies on Oahu’s North Shore, March 20, 2026. Active-duty units deployed cargo trucks and rubber boats to assist community response efforts, working alongside the Hawaii Army National Guard to augment ongoing operations and ensure timely aid to affected areas. The combined effort highlights the Army’s commitment to supporting civil authorities and local communities during times of need. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 20:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000436
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111587649
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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