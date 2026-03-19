Kona Storm: 25th Infantry Division Prepares Support to Oahu Emergencies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000436" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, in coordination with U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii at Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield, stage light medium tactical vehicles to provide local support to state and county agencies on Oahu’s North Shore, March 20, 2026. Active-duty units deployed cargo trucks and rubber boats to assist community response efforts, working alongside the Hawaii Army National Guard to augment ongoing operations and ensure timely aid to affected areas. The combined effort highlights the Army’s commitment to supporting civil authorities and local communities during times of need. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)