WTI 2-26: LZ Survey

U.S. service members assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) receive a landing zone survey class as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-26, at Landing Zone Hawkeye, near Wellton, Arizona, March 19, 2026. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the seven functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Doherty)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 09:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000432
|VIRIN:
|260319-M-PO110-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111587539
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|WELLTON, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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