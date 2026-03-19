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    WTI 2-26: LZ Survey

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    WELLTON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Pfc. Gabriel Doherty 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. service members assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) receive a landing zone survey class as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-26, at Landing Zone Hawkeye, near Wellton, Arizona, March 19, 2026. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the seven functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gabriel Doherty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 09:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000432
    VIRIN: 260319-M-PO110-1001
    Filename: DOD_111587539
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: WELLTON, ARIZONA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, WTI 2-26: LZ Survey, by PFC Gabriel Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AGS
    USMCNews
    joint branch training
    class
    desert
    Hawkeye Range

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