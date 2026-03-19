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    Fort Irwin's UH-60L Final Flights

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    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Video by James Williams III 

    National Training Center and Fort Irwin

    Fort Irwin's models of the Sikorsky UH-60L Blackhawk (2 ea.) conducted their final training flights on the 17th of March 2026. The older model aircraft was targeted for divestment as the army consolidates its rotary-wing assets to just one type per category.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 17:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000431
    VIRIN: 260317-O-QF807-8579
    Filename: DOD_111587535
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Fort Irwin's UH-60L Final Flights, by James Williams III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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