Fort Irwin's models of the Sikorsky UH-60L Blackhawk (2 ea.) conducted their final training flights on the 17th of March 2026. The older model aircraft was targeted for divestment as the army consolidates its rotary-wing assets to just one type per category.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 17:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000431
|VIRIN:
|260317-O-QF807-8579
|Filename:
|DOD_111587535
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Irwin's UH-60L Final Flights, by James Williams III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.