22nd MEU(SOC) | 0321 Reconnaissance Marine

U.S. Marines with Maritime Special Purpose Force, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct training in the Caribbean Sea and on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, from Sept. 2025 to Mar. 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
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|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 07:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000430
|VIRIN:
|260320-M-QB913-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111587502
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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