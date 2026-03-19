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    22nd MEU(SOC) | 0321 Reconnaissance Marine

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    CARIBBEAN SEA

    03.20.2026

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Brett Norman 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Maritime Special Purpose Force, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct training in the Caribbean Sea and on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, from Sept. 2025 to Mar. 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)

    Music licensed through Adobe Stock

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 07:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000430
    VIRIN: 260320-M-QB913-1001
    Filename: DOD_111587502
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | 0321 Reconnaissance Marine, by GySgt Brett Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    recon Marines
    reconnaisance
    MSPF
    22nd MEU(SOC)
    CaribOps
    IWO ARG - 22nd MEU(SOC)

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