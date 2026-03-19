U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Logistics Group participate in a counter-small unmanned aerial systems shotgun range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 18, 2026. The range provided realistic training in countering low-altitude sUAS threats highlighting the necessity to continually adapt to rapidly evolving technologies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 17:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000428
|VIRIN:
|260318-M-FS018-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111587443
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 1st MLG Marines maintain C-sUAS readiness, by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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