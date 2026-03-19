(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 1st MLG Marines maintain C-sUAS readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Logistics Group participate in a counter-small unmanned aerial systems shotgun range at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 18, 2026. The range provided realistic training in countering low-altitude sUAS threats highlighting the necessity to continually adapt to rapidly evolving technologies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000428
    VIRIN: 260318-M-FS018-2001
    Filename: DOD_111587443
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 1st MLG Marines maintain C-sUAS readiness, by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st MLG, C-sUAS, drone, training, Marines, USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video