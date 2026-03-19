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    16th Airlift Squadron return home after supporting global mobility mission

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    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron return from deployment at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 19, 2026. During the deployment, Airmen executed high-tempo airlift operations, delivering vital cargo and personnel.. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Carl Good)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 16:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000426
    VIRIN: 260319-F-CG010-1001
    Filename: DOD_111587417
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, 16th Airlift Squadron return home after supporting global mobility mission, by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Deployment, 16th ALS

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