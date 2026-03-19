16th Airlift Squadron return home after supporting global mobility mission

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron return from deployment at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 19, 2026. During the deployment, Airmen executed high-tempo airlift operations, delivering vital cargo and personnel.. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 16:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000426
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-CG010-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111587417
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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