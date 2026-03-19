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    FBI Kansas City: Operation Spring Cleaning Press Conference

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    SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Courtesy Video

    FBI Field Offices

    US Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, Matt Price hosted a press conference announcing charges stemming from "Operation Spring Cleaning," a violent crime sweep. Daniel Patterson from the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Theresa Kenney of the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney's Office also provided remarks at the conference. The conference occurred on Friday, March 20, 2026 at the Greene County Public Safety Center in Springfield, Mo.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 17:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1000421
    VIRIN: 260316-D-D0355-4417
    Filename: DOD_111587340
    Length: 00:13:53
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, US

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