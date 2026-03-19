FBI Kansas City: Operation Spring Cleaning Press Conference

US Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, Matt Price hosted a press conference announcing charges stemming from "Operation Spring Cleaning," a violent crime sweep. Daniel Patterson from the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Theresa Kenney of the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney's Office also provided remarks at the conference. The conference occurred on Friday, March 20, 2026 at the Greene County Public Safety Center in Springfield, Mo.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 17:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1000421
|VIRIN:
|260316-D-D0355-4417
|Filename:
|DOD_111587340
|Length:
|00:13:53
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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