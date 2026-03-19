FBI Kansas City: Operation Spring Cleaning Press Conference

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000421" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

US Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, Matt Price hosted a press conference announcing charges stemming from "Operation Spring Cleaning," a violent crime sweep. Daniel Patterson from the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Theresa Kenney of the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney's Office also provided remarks at the conference. The conference occurred on Friday, March 20, 2026 at the Greene County Public Safety Center in Springfield, Mo.