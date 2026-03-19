Air Force Public Affairs Agency combat camera Airmen conduct a ruck march, complete endurance challenges and perform casualty evacuation during Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 18, 2026. Combat camera Airmen are specifically trained and equipped to rapidly deploy to austere combat environments and organically advise, produce and transmit the full spectrum of public affairs capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 15:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000420
|VIRIN:
|260318-F-TE598-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_111587324
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen execute high-intensity training during Scorpion Lens 2026, by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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