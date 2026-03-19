Air Force Public Affairs Agency audiovisual Airmen conduct mock interviews, set up lighting and capture video content during Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 18, 2026. Audiovisual Airmen provide expeditionary video production support to joint air component commanders, Air Force forces and air operations center leadership, producing high-end video products that support senior decision-making and operations in the information environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 15:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000419
|VIRIN:
|260318-F-TE598-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111587321
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen execute high-intensity training during Scorpion Lens 2026, by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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