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    Airmen execute high-intensity training during Scorpion Lens 2026

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    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency audiovisual Airmen conduct mock interviews, set up lighting and capture video content during Scorpion Lens 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 18, 2026. Audiovisual Airmen provide expeditionary video production support to joint air component commanders, Air Force forces and air operations center leadership, producing high-end video products that support senior decision-making and operations in the information environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 15:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000419
    VIRIN: 260318-F-TE598-7001
    Filename: DOD_111587321
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, Airmen execute high-intensity training during Scorpion Lens 2026, by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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