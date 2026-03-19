163d ATKW CRI, Exercise Grizzly Talon

B-roll footage of Airmen from the 163d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, California Air National Guard, loading buses for transportation to their assigned duty locations during the Wing’s combat readiness inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., March 20, 2026. During the nine-day exercise, efficient transportation was imperative for moving more than 50 Airmen efficiently and reliably between locations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Bridgitte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 15:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000416
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-MH340-7715
|Filename:
|DOD_111587288
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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