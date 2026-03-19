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    163d ATKW CRI, Exercise Grizzly Talon

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    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bridgitte Taylor 

    163d Attack Wing   

    B-roll footage of Airmen from the 163d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, California Air National Guard, loading buses for transportation to their assigned duty locations during the Wing’s combat readiness inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., March 20, 2026. During the nine-day exercise, efficient transportation was imperative for moving more than 50 Airmen efficiently and reliably between locations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Bridgitte Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 15:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000416
    VIRIN: 260320-F-MH340-7715
    Filename: DOD_111587288
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, 163d ATKW CRI, Exercise Grizzly Talon, by SSgt Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    LRS
    CRI
    163dATKW
    transportation
    GrizzlyTalon

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