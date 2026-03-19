163d ATKW CRI, Exercise Grizzly Talon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000416" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll footage of Airmen from the 163d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, California Air National Guard, loading buses for transportation to their assigned duty locations during the Wing’s combat readiness inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., March 20, 2026. During the nine-day exercise, efficient transportation was imperative for moving more than 50 Airmen efficiently and reliably between locations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Bridgitte Taylor)