Point of view footage of a U.S. Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 9, 2026. Fort Stewart covers approximately 280,000 acres, affording Dogface Soldiers and their partners access to over 500 miles of tank trails, multiple live-fire ranges and extensive maneuver areas. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 15:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000413
|VIRIN:
|260309-A-SA954-8015
|Filename:
|DOD_111587207
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dogface Soldier: A day in the life, by SSG Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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