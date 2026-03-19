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    Dogface Soldier: A day in the life

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Point of view footage of a U.S. Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 9, 2026. Fort Stewart covers approximately 280,000 acres, affording Dogface Soldiers and their partners access to over 500 miles of tank trails, multiple live-fire ranges and extensive maneuver areas. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 15:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000413
    VIRIN: 260309-A-SA954-8015
    Filename: DOD_111587207
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, Dogface Soldier: A day in the life, by SSG Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #3ID
    #USArmy
    #innovation
    #FortStewart
    Armour and Artillery
    #Army

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