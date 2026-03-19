JTF-DC Soldiers Negotiating Obstacle Course at Fort Pickett

U.S. Army Soldiers with Joint Task Force District of Columbia negotiate the pre-Air Assault Obstacle Course at Fort Pickett, Va., March 18, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000409
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-VB701-2222
|Filename:
|DOD_111587179
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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