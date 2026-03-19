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    JTF-DC Soldiers Negotiating Obstacle Course at Fort Pickett

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Joint Task Force District of Columbia negotiate the pre-Air Assault Obstacle Course at Fort Pickett, Va., March 18, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000409
    VIRIN: 260318-A-VB701-2222
    Filename: DOD_111587179
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, JTF-DC Soldiers Negotiating Obstacle Course at Fort Pickett, by SGT Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    District of Columbia
    JTFDC
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful

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