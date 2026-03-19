Point of view footage of a U.S. Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 9, 2026. The 3rd Infantry Division is a combined arms division of the United States Army based at Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 15:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000407
|VIRIN:
|260309-A-SA954-1368
|Filename:
|DOD_111587168
|Length:
|00:08:50
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Day In The Life of a Dogface Soldier, by SSG Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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