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    A Day In The Life of a Dogface Soldier

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Point of view footage of a U.S. Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 9, 2026. The 3rd Infantry Division is a combined arms division of the United States Army based at Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000407
    VIRIN: 260309-A-SA954-1368
    Filename: DOD_111587168
    Length: 00:08:50
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, A Day In The Life of a Dogface Soldier, by SSG Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #POV
    #3ID
    #USArmy
    #innovation
    #ROTM
    #FortStewart

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