U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing participate in Exercise Palmetto Reach across multiple locations in the Indo-Pacific region, January, 2026. The exercise trained Airmen to operate as dispersed mission generation force elements, executing airlift, aerial refueling, airdrop, and sustainment operations in austere environments to validate readiness and mission execution. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 15:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000406
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-LH008-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111587164
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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