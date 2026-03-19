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    Palmetto Reach

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    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing participate in Exercise Palmetto Reach across multiple locations in the Indo-Pacific region, January, 2026. The exercise trained Airmen to operate as dispersed mission generation force elements, executing airlift, aerial refueling, airdrop, and sustainment operations in austere environments to validate readiness and mission execution. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 15:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000406
    VIRIN: 260311-F-LH008-9001
    Filename: DOD_111587164
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Palmetto Reach, by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    14 AS
    MGFE
    C-17
    Palmetto Reach

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