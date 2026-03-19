video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000406" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing participate in Exercise Palmetto Reach across multiple locations in the Indo-Pacific region, January, 2026. The exercise trained Airmen to operate as dispersed mission generation force elements, executing airlift, aerial refueling, airdrop, and sustainment operations in austere environments to validate readiness and mission execution. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)