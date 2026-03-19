Submarines on the Silver Screen Podcast Three

In this episode of Submarines on the Silver Screen, Submariners discuss submarine movie, Hunter Killer, and how the scenes relate to real life aboard U.S. Naval submarines. These podcasts are filmed in collaboration with the Groton-Area Submarine Birthday Ball and hosted by CMDCM Mike Micheli.
Video by Brian Powell.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 14:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000403
|VIRIN:
|260316-N-KB946-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111587125
|Length:
|00:21:00
|Location:
|CONNECTICUT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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