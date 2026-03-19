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    Submarines on the Silver Screen Podcast Three

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    CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Video by Lauren Laughlin 

    Naval Submarine School

    In this episode of Submarines on the Silver Screen, Submariners discuss submarine movie, Hunter Killer, and how the scenes relate to real life aboard U.S. Naval submarines. These podcasts are filmed in collaboration with the Groton-Area Submarine Birthday Ball and hosted by CMDCM Mike Micheli.
    Video by Brian Powell.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 14:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000403
    VIRIN: 260316-N-KB946-1003
    Filename: DOD_111587125
    Length: 00:21:00
    Location: CONNECTICUT, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Submarines on the Silver Screen Podcast Three, by Lauren Laughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Submarine Base New London
    submarine ball
    submarine b-roll
    submarine

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