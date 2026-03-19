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    3rd Infantry Division Dirt labs: Innovating for the future

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jesse May 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in innovation efforts, highlighting emerging technologies including mesh radio systems designed to enhance communication capabilities and battlefield effectiveness at the Marne Innovation Center’s Dirt Labs at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 20, 2026. The Dirt Labs initiative fosters rapid prototyping and Soldier-driven solutions to modernize equipment and improve operational readiness across the division. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 14:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000402
    VIRIN: 260320-A-VM913-8916
    Filename: DOD_111587109
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

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    TAGS

    3rd ID
    3rd ID 3rd Infantry Division
    Marne Innovation
    Marne Innovation Center
    DIRT Lab
    Innovation & Training

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