3rd Infantry Division Dirt labs: Innovating for the future

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in innovation efforts, highlighting emerging technologies including mesh radio systems designed to enhance communication capabilities and battlefield effectiveness at the Marne Innovation Center’s Dirt Labs at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 20, 2026. The Dirt Labs initiative fosters rapid prototyping and Soldier-driven solutions to modernize equipment and improve operational readiness across the division. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 14:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000402
|VIRIN:
|260320-A-VM913-8916
|Filename:
|DOD_111587109
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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