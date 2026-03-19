3rd Infantry Division Dirt labs: Innovating for the future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000402" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division participate in innovation efforts, highlighting emerging technologies including mesh radio systems designed to enhance communication capabilities and battlefield effectiveness at the Marne Innovation Center’s Dirt Labs at Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 20, 2026. The Dirt Labs initiative fosters rapid prototyping and Soldier-driven solutions to modernize equipment and improve operational readiness across the division. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)