BUCKEYE GUARD: January-March 2026 video newscast

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Meet Tech. Sgt. Alexis Yates, one of the top Air National Guard recruiters in the nation.



Also in this episode:



- Service members and veterans are recognized during The Ohio State University’s

annual military appreciation football game, where new Ohio Army and Air National

Guard recruits take their oaths of enlistment during a halftime ceremony at Ohio

Stadium.



- Ohio Army National Guard Spc. Jake Brigdon and Ohio Air National Guard Senior

Airman Maria Weyer discuss how the Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program

supports their education by covering 100% of tuition costs at participating public

colleges and universities.



- Soldiers from the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team explain the role of the armor

branch and how tank crews, cavalry scouts, and Bradley crew members provide

mobile firepower and enable decisive action on the battlefield.



The Buckeye Guard is the official video newscast of the Ohio National Guard. For more

information on the OHNG, visit: https://ong.ohio.gov/