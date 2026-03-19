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    BUCKEYE GUARD: January-March 2026 video newscast

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    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, Staff Sgt. Jill Maynus and Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Meet Tech. Sgt. Alexis Yates, one of the top Air National Guard recruiters in the nation.

    Also in this episode:

    - Service members and veterans are recognized during The Ohio State University’s
    annual military appreciation football game, where new Ohio Army and Air National
    Guard recruits take their oaths of enlistment during a halftime ceremony at Ohio
    Stadium.

    - Ohio Army National Guard Spc. Jake Brigdon and Ohio Air National Guard Senior
    Airman Maria Weyer discuss how the Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program
    supports their education by covering 100% of tuition costs at participating public
    colleges and universities.

    - Soldiers from the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team explain the role of the armor
    branch and how tank crews, cavalry scouts, and Bradley crew members provide
    mobile firepower and enable decisive action on the battlefield.

    The Buckeye Guard is the official video newscast of the Ohio National Guard. For more
    information on the OHNG, visit: https://ong.ohio.gov/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 15:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1000401
    VIRIN: 260220-Z-A3541-1001
    Filename: DOD_111587097
    Length: 00:14:20
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, BUCKEYE GUARD: January-March 2026 video newscast, by SSG Olivia Lauer, SSgt Jill Maynus and SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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