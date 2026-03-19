Meet Tech. Sgt. Alexis Yates, one of the top Air National Guard recruiters in the nation.
Also in this episode:
- Service members and veterans are recognized during The Ohio State University’s
annual military appreciation football game, where new Ohio Army and Air National
Guard recruits take their oaths of enlistment during a halftime ceremony at Ohio
Stadium.
- Ohio Army National Guard Spc. Jake Brigdon and Ohio Air National Guard Senior
Airman Maria Weyer discuss how the Ohio National Guard Scholarship Program
supports their education by covering 100% of tuition costs at participating public
colleges and universities.
- Soldiers from the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team explain the role of the armor
branch and how tank crews, cavalry scouts, and Bradley crew members provide
mobile firepower and enable decisive action on the battlefield.
The Buckeye Guard is the official video newscast of the Ohio National Guard. For more
information on the OHNG, visit: https://ong.ohio.gov/
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 15:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1000401
|VIRIN:
|260220-Z-A3541-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111587097
|Length:
|00:14:20
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BUCKEYE GUARD: January-March 2026 video newscast, by SSG Olivia Lauer, SSgt Jill Maynus and SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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