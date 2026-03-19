In 2025, the Ohio National Guard remained focused on sharpening skills, strengthening partnerships and standing ready to respond to any mission, any challenge, any adversary. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 15:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000396
|VIRIN:
|260209-A-AZ941-1825
|Filename:
|DOD_111587061
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Train. Prepare. Execute., by SSG Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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