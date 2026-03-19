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    Train. Prepare. Execute.

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    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    In 2025, the Ohio National Guard remained focused on sharpening skills, strengthening partnerships and standing ready to respond to any mission, any challenge, any adversary. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 15:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000396
    VIRIN: 260209-A-AZ941-1825
    Filename: DOD_111587061
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Train. Prepare. Execute., by SSG Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Year in Review
    readiness
    transformation
    lethality
    National Guard
    Ohio National Guard

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