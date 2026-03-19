Call to duty ceremony honors 1937th Support Detachment

Soldiers from the 1937th Support Detachment were honored during a call to duty ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2026. During the unit’s deployment, Soldiers will provide logistical support to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 15:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000395
|VIRIN:
|260120-Z-AZ941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111587056
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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