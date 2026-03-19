Call to duty ceremony honors 1937th Support Detachment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000395" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 1937th Support Detachment were honored during a call to duty ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2026. During the unit’s deployment, Soldiers will provide logistical support to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)