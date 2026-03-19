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    Call to duty ceremony honors 1937th Support Detachment

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    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Soldiers from the 1937th Support Detachment were honored during a call to duty ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2026. During the unit’s deployment, Soldiers will provide logistical support to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility as part of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Olivia Lauer, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 15:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000395
    VIRIN: 260120-Z-AZ941-1001
    Filename: DOD_111587056
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US

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    This work, Call to duty ceremony honors 1937th Support Detachment, by SSG Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Call to Duty
    National Guard
    deployment
    Ohio National Guard
    Support Detachment
    28th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

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