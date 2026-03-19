Ohio National Guard Soldiers and Airmen discuss their generational service and what it means to them. The “Our Service” video series has been created alongside the America 250 campaign, celebrating Americans and Ohioans as the U.S. commemorates its 250th anniversary as a country. Generational service embodies a deep-rooted commitment to serve while honoring the family legacy. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jillian Maynus, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 15:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000394
|VIRIN:
|260225-F-IP018-5838
|Filename:
|DOD_111587049
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Our Service: Generational Service, by SSgt Jill Maynus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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