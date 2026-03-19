(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Our Service: Generational Service

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jill Maynus 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio National Guard Soldiers and Airmen discuss their generational service and what it means to them. The “Our Service” video series has been created alongside the America 250 campaign, celebrating Americans and Ohioans as the U.S. commemorates its 250th anniversary as a country. Generational service embodies a deep-rooted commitment to serve while honoring the family legacy. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jillian Maynus, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 15:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000394
    VIRIN: 260225-F-IP018-5838
    Filename: DOD_111587049
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our Service: Generational Service, by SSgt Jill Maynus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Our Service
    Generational Service
    National Guard
    Ohio National Guard
    history
    America250
    freedom250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video