Our Service: Generational Service

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000394" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ohio National Guard Soldiers and Airmen discuss their generational service and what it means to them. The “Our Service” video series has been created alongside the America 250 campaign, celebrating Americans and Ohioans as the U.S. commemorates its 250th anniversary as a country. Generational service embodies a deep-rooted commitment to serve while honoring the family legacy. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jillian Maynus, Ohio National Guard Public Affairs)