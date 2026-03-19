25th ATKW generates combat airpower in Bamboo Eagle 26-1

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station and Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 12-19, 2026. Exercise BE 26-1 is designed to provide units such as the 25th AMXS and joint force participants with a combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to test their limits, refine their skills, and innovate solutions for complex operational challenges in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 14:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000393
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-XN600-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111587038
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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