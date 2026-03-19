25th ATKW generates combat airpower in Bamboo Eagle 26-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000393" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station and Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 12-19, 2026. Exercise BE 26-1 is designed to provide units such as the 25th AMXS and joint force participants with a combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to test their limits, refine their skills, and innovate solutions for complex operational challenges in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)