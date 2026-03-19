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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Rope Systems Instructor A-roll

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    PANAMA

    03.17.2026

    Video by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    U.S. Service Members and members of Panamanian security institutions practice utilizing a z-pully system during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 17, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. forces and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 13:58
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1000384
    VIRIN: 260317-A-UJ512-3070
    Filename: DOD_111586975
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: PA

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    TAGS

    JSCG-P, Interoperability, Panama, Jungle Operations Training Course, SOUTHCOM

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