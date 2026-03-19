U.S. Service Members and members of Panamanian security institutions practice utilizing a z-pully system during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, March 17, 2026. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. forces and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 13:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1000384
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-UJ512-3070
|Filename:
|DOD_111586975
|Length:
|00:05:01
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-04: Rope Systems Instructor A-roll, by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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