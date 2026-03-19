FBI Kansas City: B-Roll from Operation Spring Cleaning - March 2026

B-roll from Operation Spring Cleaning, a joint violent crime operation.
FBI Kansas City and law enforcement partners announced the results of Operation Spring Cleaning that occurred in Springfield, MO, between March 16 - March 20, 2026.This focused operation worked to identify, locate and arrest violent offenders in southwestern Missouri.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 14:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000381
|VIRIN:
|260316-O-D0355-4417
|Filename:
|DOD_111586948
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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