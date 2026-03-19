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    FBI Kansas City: B-Roll from Operation Spring Cleaning - March 2026

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    SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Courtesy Video

    FBI Field Offices

    B-roll from Operation Spring Cleaning, a joint violent crime operation.

    FBI Kansas City and law enforcement partners announced the results of Operation Spring Cleaning that occurred in Springfield, MO, between March 16 - March 20, 2026.This focused operation worked to identify, locate and arrest violent offenders in southwestern Missouri.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 14:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000381
    VIRIN: 260316-O-D0355-4417
    Filename: DOD_111586948
    Length: 00:05:54
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, FBI Kansas City: B-Roll from Operation Spring Cleaning - March 2026, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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