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    CS1 Dean Aviado Sculpts Watermelons

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Lt. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base San Diego

    260320-N-N0214-1001 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Mar 19, 2026) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Dean Aviado, assigned to Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) showcases exceptional culinary craftsmanship where precision, creativity, and skill transform simple ingredients into edible works of art during the Mercer Hall Galley special meals. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman Secquoia Maloy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 13:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000376
    VIRIN: 260320-N-N0214-1001
    Filename: DOD_111586905
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, CS1 Dean Aviado Sculpts Watermelons, by LT Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    roses
    galley
    sculpt

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