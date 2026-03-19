CS1 Dean Aviado Sculpts Watermelons

260320-N-N0214-1001 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Mar 19, 2026) Culinary Specialist 1st Class Dean Aviado, assigned to Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) showcases exceptional culinary craftsmanship where precision, creativity, and skill transform simple ingredients into edible works of art during the Mercer Hall Galley special meals. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy video by Seaman Secquoia Maloy)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000376
|VIRIN:
|260320-N-N0214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111586905
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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