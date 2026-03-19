FBI Kansas City: Operation Spring Cleaning

FBI Kansas City and law enforcement partners announced the results of Operation Spring Cleaning that occurred in Springfield, MO, between March 16 - March 20, 2026.This focused operation worked to identify, locate and arrest violent offenders in southwestern Missouri.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 13:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000368
|VIRIN:
|260320-O-D0355-4417
|Filename:
|DOD_111586787
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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