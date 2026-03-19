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    Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers place 2nd in Lithuania Land Forces Best Infantry Squad competition

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    LITHUANIA

    03.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers participated in the Lithuanian Land Forces Best Infantry Squad Competition in Rukla, Lithuania, March 4–5, 2026, taking second place in the foreign squad category as they competed alongside NATO allies and partners. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Rudershausen, with the Pennsylvania Army Guard squad that competed, shares how the multi-national event strengthened interoperability and readiness. The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania are partners in the Department of War National Guard State Partnership Program, which pairs Guard elements with nations worldwide for mutual training and subject matter expert exchanges.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 12:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000367
    VIRIN: 260318-Z-PV458-1001
    Filename: DOD_111586776
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    SPP
    National Guard

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