Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers place 2nd in Lithuania Land Forces Best Infantry Squad competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000367" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers participated in the Lithuanian Land Forces Best Infantry Squad Competition in Rukla, Lithuania, March 4–5, 2026, taking second place in the foreign squad category as they competed alongside NATO allies and partners. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Rudershausen, with the Pennsylvania Army Guard squad that competed, shares how the multi-national event strengthened interoperability and readiness. The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania are partners in the Department of War National Guard State Partnership Program, which pairs Guard elements with nations worldwide for mutual training and subject matter expert exchanges.