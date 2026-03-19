Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers place 2nd in Lithuania Land Forces Best Infantry Squad competition

Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldiers participated in the Lithuanian Land Forces Best Infantry Squad Competition in Rukla, Lithuania, March 4–5, 2026, taking second place in the foreign squad category as they competed alongside NATO allies and partners. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Rudershausen, with the Pennsylvania Army Guard squad that competed, shares how the multi-national event strengthened interoperability and readiness. The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania are partners in the Department of War National Guard State Partnership Program, which pairs Guard elements with nations worldwide for mutual training and subject matter expert exchanges.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 12:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000367
|VIRIN:
|260318-Z-PV458-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111586776
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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