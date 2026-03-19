CORE26 | The Northern Edge Trailer 3 (vertical)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000365" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video production was created to highlight U.S. Marines training alongside NATO allies and European partners during exercise Cold Response 26. The trailer introduces a documentary exploring the purpose and execution of the Norwegian-led winter exercise, from rapid deployment into the High North to multinational integration and operations in Arctic conditions. A key component of NATO’s enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO allies in challenging Arctic environments. This video was created on Mar. 8, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)



This product includes music generated by artificial intelligence using Suno. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.