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    The Soldiers in Red Caps | U.S. Army Reserve Parachute Riggers

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    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Hershberger  

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    The parachute riggers of 824th Quartermaster Company are based in Fort Bragg, NC and provide support to airborne and aerial resupply missions across the globe. The 824th recently supported active duty units during Arctic Warrior in Fort Wainwright, AK and Operation Toy Drop in Fort Bragg, NC. (Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 12:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000362
    VIRIN: 260220-A-VC966-4490
    Filename: DOD_111586687
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, The Soldiers in Red Caps | U.S. Army Reserve Parachute Riggers, by SSG Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Parachute Riggers
    824th QM CO
    aerial re-supply
    JPMRC
    Fort Bragg
    Army Reserve

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