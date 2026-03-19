The Soldiers in Red Caps | U.S. Army Reserve Parachute Riggers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000362" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The parachute riggers of 824th Quartermaster Company are based in Fort Bragg, NC and provide support to airborne and aerial resupply missions across the globe. The 824th recently supported active duty units during Arctic Warrior in Fort Wainwright, AK and Operation Toy Drop in Fort Bragg, NC. (Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)