The parachute riggers of 824th Quartermaster Company are based in Fort Bragg, NC and provide support to airborne and aerial resupply missions across the globe. The 824th recently supported active duty units during Arctic Warrior in Fort Wainwright, AK and Operation Toy Drop in Fort Bragg, NC. (Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 12:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000362
|VIRIN:
|260220-A-VC966-4490
|Filename:
|DOD_111586687
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, The Soldiers in Red Caps | U.S. Army Reserve Parachute Riggers, by SSG Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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