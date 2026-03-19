H2F Changing the Culture of Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000361" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video highlights how the Infantry School at the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence is leveraging the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) system to change the culture of fitness and warfighting. The interviews and H2F footage in this video were captured by a Combat Camera team out of 55th Public Affairs Company, from Feb. 23-26, 2026, Ft. Benning, GA with supplemental footage acquired through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS). (U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller)



The video contains music from a USA licensed asset from Enterprise Multimedia Center (EMC)