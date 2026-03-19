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    CORE26 | U.S. Marines Establish Forward Arming and Refueling Point in Sweden

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    SWEDEN

    03.11.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, operate a forward arming and refueling point at Kallax Air Base, Luleå, Sweden, March 11, 2026. MWSS-273 established the FARP to support NATO air operations during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 11:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000353
    VIRIN: 260311-M-DY519-1001
    Filename: DOD_111586516
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: SE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines Establish Forward Arming and Refueling Point in Sweden, by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cold Response
    MWSS-273
    Arctic Sentry
    USMCNews
    NATO
    CORE26

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