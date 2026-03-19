CORE26 | Norwegian Airmen, U.S. Marines Partner for Arctic Logistics Training

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, and Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 273, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepare to load a Tactical Air-Ground Refueling System at Rygge Air Base, Norway, March 5, 2026. The Marines loaded a TAGRS into a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft during training for exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 11:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000352
|VIRIN:
|260305-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111586505
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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