Apache Guardians Strike the Skies: 2‑159th Attack Battalion Engages UAS During Operation Skyfall

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000351" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct Operation Skyfall, a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Defense Line concept through demonstrated Counter‑Unmanned Aerial Systems (C‑UAS) capabilities, March 18, 2026. Operation Skyfall strengthens the brigade’s ability to counter emerging aerial threats by refining tactics, integrating modern technologies, and validating innovative approaches to C‑UAS employment. The exercise highlights 12th CAB’s commitment to modernization, experimentation, and operational readiness as U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s premier combat aviation brigade. Through this effort, 12th CAB enhances its capacity to protect forces, maintain dominance in contested environments, and contribute to regional stability alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)