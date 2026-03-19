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    Apache Guardians Strike the Skies: 2‑159th Attack Battalion Engages UAS During Operation Skyfall

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    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct Operation Skyfall, a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Defense Line concept through demonstrated Counter‑Unmanned Aerial Systems (C‑UAS) capabilities, March 18, 2026. Operation Skyfall strengthens the brigade’s ability to counter emerging aerial threats by refining tactics, integrating modern technologies, and validating innovative approaches to C‑UAS employment. The exercise highlights 12th CAB’s commitment to modernization, experimentation, and operational readiness as U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s premier combat aviation brigade. Through this effort, 12th CAB enhances its capacity to protect forces, maintain dominance in contested environments, and contribute to regional stability alongside NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000351
    VIRIN: 260318-A-MQ729-4249
    Filename: DOD_111586494
    Length: 00:15:56
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Apache Guardians Strike the Skies: 2‑159th Attack Battalion Engages UAS During Operation Skyfall, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    12th Combat Aviation Brigade
    AFN Bavaria
    AH-64E Apache
    Operation Skyfall
    Better In Bavaria
    Operation Skyfall 2026

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