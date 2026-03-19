The United States Senate Youth Program is a unique educational experience for outstanding high school students interested in pursuing careers in public service. Two DoWEA student delegates represented the Department of War Education Activity in an intensive educational program during the 64th annual United States Senate Youth Program's Washington Week.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 11:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000348
|VIRIN:
|260313-D-VR464-3438
|Filename:
|DOD_111586387
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Future Leaders Represent DoWEA in the United States Senate Youth Program, by Roger Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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