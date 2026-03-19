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    Future Leaders Represent DoWEA in the United States Senate Youth Program

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Roger Hunter 

    Department of War Education Activity Headquarters

    The United States Senate Youth Program is a unique educational experience for outstanding high school students interested in pursuing careers in public service. Two DoWEA student delegates represented the Department of War Education Activity in an intensive educational program during the 64th annual United States Senate Youth Program's Washington Week.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 11:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000348
    VIRIN: 260313-D-VR464-3438
    Filename: DOD_111586387
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Future Leaders Represent DoWEA in the United States Senate Youth Program, by Roger Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DoDEA Pacific
    DODEA
    DODEA Europe
    DoWEA
    dowea europe
    DoWEA Pacific

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