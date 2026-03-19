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    131st Transportation Company deployment ceremony

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    HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 131st Transportation Company, 228th Motor Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard are honored at a deployment ceremony at the Zembo Shrine, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, March 14, 2026. Approximately 150 Soldiers are preparing for a year-long deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve where they will transport critical equipment and supplies throughout the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 09:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1000341
    VIRIN: 260314-Z-FG684-8016
    Filename: DOD_111586269
    Length: 00:21:45
    Location: HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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    This work, 131st Transportation Company deployment ceremony, by SSG Uriah Clites, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    131st Transportation Company
    213th Regional Support Group
    228th Motor Transportation Battalion
    deployment
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Bison2026

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