131st Transportation Company deployment ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000341" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers with the 131st Transportation Company, 228th Motor Transportation Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, Pennsylvania National Guard are honored at a deployment ceremony at the Zembo Shrine, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, March 14, 2026. Approximately 150 Soldiers are preparing for a year-long deployment to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve where they will transport critical equipment and supplies throughout the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites)