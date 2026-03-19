U.S. Army soldiers from the 2-159 Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, use AH-64E Apache Guardians to detect and engage drones for the first time in the European theater during Operation Skyfall at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 09:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000340
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-GH759-6586
|Filename:
|DOD_111586264
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 12th CAB proves Apache effectiveness in counter-drone operations, by CPL Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.