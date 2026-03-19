Bamboo Eagle 26-1: 25th ATKW Teaser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000336" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct post-flight operations as they direct arriving MQ-9 Reapers during exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026. Exercise BE 26-1 is designed to provide a combat-representative environment for units like the 25th AMXS to test their limits, refine their skills, and innovate solutions for complex operational challenges and future high-end threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)