Bamboo Eagle 26-1: 25th ATKW Teaser

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct post-flight operations as they direct arriving MQ-9 Reapers during exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026. Exercise BE 26-1 is designed to provide a combat-representative environment for units like the 25th AMXS to test their limits, refine their skills, and innovate solutions for complex operational challenges and future high-end threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 09:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000336
|VIRIN:
|260305-F-XN600-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111586200
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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