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    Bamboo Eagle 26-1: 25th ATKW Teaser

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    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    25th Attack Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct post-flight operations as they direct arriving MQ-9 Reapers during exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 13, 2026. Exercise BE 26-1 is designed to provide a combat-representative environment for units like the 25th AMXS to test their limits, refine their skills, and innovate solutions for complex operational challenges and future high-end threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 09:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000336
    VIRIN: 260305-F-XN600-3001
    Filename: DOD_111586200
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

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    This work, Bamboo Eagle 26-1: 25th ATKW Teaser, by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    MQ-9 Reaper
    joint force exercise
    Bamboo Eagle
    interoperability
    25th ATKW
    BE 26-1

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