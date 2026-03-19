12th CAB proves Apache effectiveness in counter-drone engagements at Operation Skyfall

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, tested the AH-64E Apache Guardian’s effectiveness in counter-drone engagements during Operation Skyfall at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.
U.S. Army video by CPL Grant Hockley
Runtime: 00:04:44
Timestamps:
(00:00) – Drone deployers stage at the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(00:04) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(00:13) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(00:21) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian engages a drone over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(01:09) – Drone deployers stage at the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(01:14) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(01:18) – A drone flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(01:39) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(02:16) – Drone deployers stage at the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(02:22) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(02:27) – A drone flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(02:32) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(02:36) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian engages a drone over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(02:50) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(03:13) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian engages a drone over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(03:36) – Drone deployers stage at the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(03:43) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(03:51) – AH-64E Apache Guardians stage at the forward armament and refueling point.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 08:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000331
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-GH759-2970
|Filename:
|DOD_111586125
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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