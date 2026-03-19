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    12th CAB proves Apache effectiveness in counter-drone engagements at Operation Skyfall

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    GERMANY

    03.18.2026

    Video by Cpl. Grant Hockley 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, tested the AH-64E Apache Guardian’s effectiveness in counter-drone engagements during Operation Skyfall at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.

    U.S. Army video by CPL Grant Hockley
    Runtime: 00:04:44

    Timestamps:
    (00:00) – Drone deployers stage at the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (00:04) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (00:13) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (00:21) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian engages a drone over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (01:09) – Drone deployers stage at the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (01:14) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (01:18) – A drone flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (01:39) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (02:16) – Drone deployers stage at the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (02:22) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (02:27) – A drone flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (02:32) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (02:36) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian engages a drone over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (02:50) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (03:13) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian engages a drone over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (03:36) – Drone deployers stage at the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (03:43) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over the Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (03:51) – AH-64E Apache Guardians stage at the forward armament and refueling point.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 08:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000331
    VIRIN: 260319-A-GH759-2970
    Filename: DOD_111586125
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 12th CAB proves Apache effectiveness in counter-drone engagements at Operation Skyfall, by CPL Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

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