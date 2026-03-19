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    Task Force Ashland Marines provide security through Balabac, Surigao Strait

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    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct defense of the amphibious task force operations as part of the small craft action team aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) while transiting through the Balabac and Surigao Strait, March 14, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with Allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles) 

    The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Audiio.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 08:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000330
    VIRIN: 260316-M-FG738-1001
    Filename: DOD_111586117
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

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    This work, Task Force Ashland Marines provide security through Balabac, Surigao Strait, by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    I MEF
    USMC
    TFASH
    5th MEU

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