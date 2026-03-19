Task Force Ashland Marines provide security through Balabac, Surigao Strait

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct defense of the amphibious task force operations as part of the small craft action team aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) while transiting through the Balabac and Surigao Strait, March 14, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with Allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
The video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Audiio.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 08:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000330
|VIRIN:
|260316-M-FG738-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111586117
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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