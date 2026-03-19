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    This is USAREUR-AF March 2026

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    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    03.19.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    The "This is USAREUR-AF" video series highlights U.S. Army Europe and Africa's activities across Europe, Africa, and beyond.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 07:04
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1000326
    VIRIN: 260320-A-NX575-5005
    Filename: DOD_111586061
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is USAREUR-AF March 2026, by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    StrongerTogether, ThisisUSAREURAF

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