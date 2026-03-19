In this Europe Report,
U.S. service members, Kenya Defence Forces and local civilians provided care to approximately 1,500 patients during a two-day Medical Civic Action Program, or MEDCAP, at the Archers Post Sub-County Hospital in Samburu County and Laresoro, Kenya.
U.S. Soldiers with 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, alongside Estonian service members, participated in a Spur Ride, at Camp Reedo, Estonia.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 09:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1000325
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-KA816-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111585988
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report - March 20, 2026, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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