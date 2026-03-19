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    AFN Europe Report - March 20, 2026

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    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.19.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this Europe Report,

    U.S. service members, Kenya Defence Forces and local civilians provided care to approximately 1,500 patients during a two-day Medical Civic Action Program, or MEDCAP, at the Archers Post Sub-County Hospital in Samburu County and Laresoro, Kenya.

    U.S. Soldiers with 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, alongside Estonian service members, participated in a Spur Ride, at Camp Reedo, Estonia.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Olivia Marino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 09:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1000325
    VIRIN: 260320-F-KA816-1001
    Filename: DOD_111585988
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, AFN Europe Report - March 20, 2026, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Spur Ride
    Kenya
    AFN Europe
    MEDCAP
    Estonia

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