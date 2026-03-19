AFN Europe Report - March 20, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000325" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this Europe Report,



U.S. service members, Kenya Defence Forces and local civilians provided care to approximately 1,500 patients during a two-day Medical Civic Action Program, or MEDCAP, at the Archers Post Sub-County Hospital in Samburu County and Laresoro, Kenya.



U.S. Soldiers with 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, alongside Estonian service members, participated in a Spur Ride, at Camp Reedo, Estonia.



(U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Olivia Marino)