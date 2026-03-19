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    US Army Roger Arguello discusses medics strengthening lifesaving skills during Justified Accord 2026

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    KENYA

    03.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Toohey 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Capt. Roger Arguello, a physician assistant assigned to the 1st Battalion, 101st Field Artillery Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, discusses his experience working alongside Kenya Defence Forces medics during Justified Accord 2026 at Laresoro, Kenya, March 9, 2026. U.S. Army medics provided Role 1 medical support for the battalion while conducting cross-training with KDF medics to exchange best practices and improve interoperability for real-world casualty evacuation and battlefield care. The training highlighted Top Gun attributes by demonstrating technical proficiency, teamwork, and leadership while building trust and strengthening multinational medical readiness during the exercise.

    JA26 increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance and crisis response, prepares regional partners for United Nations and African Union missions, and builds readiness for the U.S. joint force. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Djibouti, Kenya, and Tanzania, JA26 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. James Toohey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 07:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1000324
    VIRIN: 260309-A-LP666-8409
    Filename: DOD_111585971
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: KE

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