(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th CAB proves Apache effectiveness in counter-drone operations at Operation Skyfall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. soldiers assigned to the 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, engage air-to-air with drones as part of Operation Skyfall at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.

    U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor
    Runtime: 00:08:55

    Timestamps:

    (00:00) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian takes off.
    (01:17) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian lands.
    (01:30) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian prepares for take-off.
    (01:45) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian prepares for take-off.
    (02:00) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian prepares for take-off.
    (02:07) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian prepares for take-off.
    (02:12) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian takes off.
    (02:39) – A soldier watches as an AH-64E Apache Guardian takes off.
    (02:45) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies towards the range.
    (02:54) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian prepares for take-off.
    (02:58) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (03:04) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (03:17) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (03:30) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (03:38) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian engages a drone.
    (03:43) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian engages and shoots down a drone.
    (04:11) – A drone flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area as an AH-64E Apache Guardian chases it.
    (04:36) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (04:50) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian engages and shoots down a drone.
    (05:05) – A drone burns on the ground after being shot down by an AH-64E Apache Guardian.
    (05:11) – A drone launches.
    (05:22) – A UH-60V Black Hawk flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (06:02) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (06:21) – A drone flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (06:34) – A drone flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (06:39) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian engages a drone over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (07:00) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian engages a drone over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (07:44) – A drone launches.
    (08:03) – Drone operators control the drone.
    (08:09) – Drone operators control the drone.
    (08:15) – Rockets launch from an AH-64E Apache Guardian.
    (08:48) – Soldiers conduct forward armament and refueling point procedures.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 05:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000323
    VIRIN: 260319-A-MQ729-7716
    Filename: DOD_111585970
    Length: 00:08:55
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB proves Apache effectiveness in counter-drone operations at Operation Skyfall, by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video