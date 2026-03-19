12th CAB proves Apache effectiveness in counter-drone operations at Operation Skyfall

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U.S. soldiers assigned to the 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, engage air-to-air with drones as part of Operation Skyfall at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.



U.S. Army video by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor

Runtime: 00:08:55



Timestamps:



(00:00) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian takes off.

(01:17) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian lands.

(01:30) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian prepares for take-off.

(01:45) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian prepares for take-off.

(02:00) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian prepares for take-off.

(02:07) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian prepares for take-off.

(02:12) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian takes off.

(02:39) – A soldier watches as an AH-64E Apache Guardian takes off.

(02:45) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies towards the range.

(02:54) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian prepares for take-off.

(02:58) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.

(03:04) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.

(03:17) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.

(03:30) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.

(03:38) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian engages a drone.

(03:43) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian engages and shoots down a drone.

(04:11) – A drone flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area as an AH-64E Apache Guardian chases it.

(04:36) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.

(04:50) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian engages and shoots down a drone.

(05:05) – A drone burns on the ground after being shot down by an AH-64E Apache Guardian.

(05:11) – A drone launches.

(05:22) – A UH-60V Black Hawk flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.

(06:02) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.

(06:21) – A drone flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.

(06:34) – A drone flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.

(06:39) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian engages a drone over Grafenwoehr Training Area.

(07:00) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian engages a drone over Grafenwoehr Training Area.

(07:44) – A drone launches.

(08:03) – Drone operators control the drone.

(08:09) – Drone operators control the drone.

(08:15) – Rockets launch from an AH-64E Apache Guardian.

(08:48) – Soldiers conduct forward armament and refueling point procedures.