ILEC Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000322" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army military police assigned to the 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, train on nonlethal force techniques and complete oleoresin capsicum certification as part of their Installation Law Enforcement Certification at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. The training prepares Soldiers to apply appropriate levels of force and maintain control in law enforcement situations. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)