ILEC Training

U.S. Army military police assigned to the 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, train on nonlethal force techniques and complete oleoresin capsicum certification as part of their Installation Law Enforcement Certification at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. The training prepares Soldiers to apply appropriate levels of force and maintain control in law enforcement situations. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 05:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000322
|VIRIN:
|260227-A-PT551-3434
|Filename:
|DOD_111585966
|Length:
|00:06:28
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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