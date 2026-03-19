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    ILEC Training

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    GERMANY

    02.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army military police assigned to the 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, train on nonlethal force techniques and complete oleoresin capsicum certification as part of their Installation Law Enforcement Certification at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. The training prepares Soldiers to apply appropriate levels of force and maintain control in law enforcement situations. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 05:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000322
    VIRIN: 260227-A-PT551-3434
    Filename: DOD_111585966
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, ILEC Training, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    EverVigilant
    SwordOfFreedom
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