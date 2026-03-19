U.S. soldiers assigned to the 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, engage air-to-air with drones as part of Operation Skyfall at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.
U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson
Runtime: 00:04:14
Timestamps:
(00:00) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area as a drone is staged for take-off.
(00:17) – A drone launches.
(00:46) – Drones are staged for use at range.
(01:08) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(02:20) – Soldiers load ammunition and prepare the AH-64E Apache Guardian for flight.
(02:30) – Soldiers conduct forward armament and refueling point procedures.
(02:36) – Soldiers conduct forward armament and refueling point procedures.
(02:41) – A soldier ground guides an M978 HEMTT.
(03:03) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian is staged at the forward armament and refueling point.
(03:17) – Ammunition is staged at the forward armament and refueling point.
(03:28) – A pilot prepares for flight in an AH-64E Apache Guardian.
(03:38) – Pilots climb aboard an AH-64E Apache Guardian and prepare it for flight.
(03:59) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
(04:05) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 05:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000319
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-FL725-9293
|Filename:
|DOD_111585925
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 12th CAB proves Apache effectiveness in counter-drone operations at Operation Skyfall, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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