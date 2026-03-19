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    12th CAB proves Apache effectiveness in counter-drone operations at Operation Skyfall

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    GERMANY

    03.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. soldiers assigned to the 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, engage air-to-air with drones as part of Operation Skyfall at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2026. Operation Skyfall is a training exercise designed to advance the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative (EFDI) by demonstrating the counter-unmanned aerial systems capabilities of the AH-64E Apache.

    U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson
    Runtime: 00:04:14

    Timestamps:

    (00:00) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area as a drone is staged for take-off.
    (00:17) – A drone launches.
    (00:46) – Drones are staged for use at range.
    (01:08) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (02:20) – Soldiers load ammunition and prepare the AH-64E Apache Guardian for flight.
    (02:30) – Soldiers conduct forward armament and refueling point procedures.
    (02:36) – Soldiers conduct forward armament and refueling point procedures.
    (02:41) – A soldier ground guides an M978 HEMTT.
    (03:03) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian is staged at the forward armament and refueling point.
    (03:17) – Ammunition is staged at the forward armament and refueling point.
    (03:28) – A pilot prepares for flight in an AH-64E Apache Guardian.
    (03:38) – Pilots climb aboard an AH-64E Apache Guardian and prepare it for flight.
    (03:59) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.
    (04:05) – An AH-64E Apache Guardian flies over Grafenwoehr Training Area.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 05:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000319
    VIRIN: 260319-A-FL725-9293
    Filename: DOD_111585925
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 12th CAB proves Apache effectiveness in counter-drone operations at Operation Skyfall, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

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