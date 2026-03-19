Interview: US Army Capt. Rachel Murphy discusses US, Kenya team defense cyber operations during JA26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000317" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Capt. Rachel Murphy, a cyber officer with 126th Cyber Protection Battalion, Massachusetts Army National Guard, speaks on defense cyber operation training during Justified Accord 2026 at the International Peace Support Training Center (IPSTC), Nairobi, Kenya, March 11, 2026. The defense cyber operation training strengthened shared understanding of cyber threat identification, response procedures, and mitigation techniques while enhancing interoperability and knowledge exchange between U.S. Soldiers and KDF.



JA26 increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance and crisis response, prepares regional partners for United Nations and African Union missions, and builds readiness for the U.S. joint force. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Djibouti, Kenya, and Tanzania, JA26 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Beverly Roche)