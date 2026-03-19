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    Interview: US Army Capt. Rachel Murphy discusses US, Kenya team defense cyber operations during JA26

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    KENYA

    03.10.2026

    Video by Spc. Beverly Roche 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Capt. Rachel Murphy, a cyber officer with 126th Cyber Protection Battalion, Massachusetts Army National Guard, speaks on defense cyber operation training during Justified Accord 2026 at the International Peace Support Training Center (IPSTC), Nairobi, Kenya, March 11, 2026. The defense cyber operation training strengthened shared understanding of cyber threat identification, response procedures, and mitigation techniques while enhancing interoperability and knowledge exchange between U.S. Soldiers and KDF.

    JA26 increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance and crisis response, prepares regional partners for United Nations and African Union missions, and builds readiness for the U.S. joint force. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Djibouti, Kenya, and Tanzania, JA26 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Beverly Roche)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 07:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1000317
    VIRIN: 260311-A-OQ825-4373
    Filename: DOD_111585896
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: KE

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